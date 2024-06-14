Blue Dart appoints Dipanjan Banerjee as chief commercial officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Previously, Banerjee was serving as chief business officer at Ecom Express.
Blue Dart, South Asia's express air, integrated transportation, and distribution logistics company, has announced the appointment of Dipanjan Banerjee as the chief commercial officer (CCO) of Blue Dart Express, effective June 2024.
Dipanjan brings nearly two decades of extensive experience in business development and market expansion within the express delivery and logistics industry. In his most recent role as chief business officer at Ecom Express, he demonstrated his leadership and strategic capabilities across various roles. Prior to Ecom Express, Dipanjan was with FedEx Express, where he showcased his expertise in strategic business planning, supply chain management, and developing express delivery solutions.
Dipanjan’s proficiency spans critical areas such as marketing, sales, and product development across multiple industries. Notably, he has been instrumental in driving the growth of e-commerce as a vertical and has a proven track record in managing profit and loss, strategic planning, and international business operations, including cross-border logistics.
Dipanjan holds an MBA in Sales and Marketing from Amity University and has completed the Management Development Program at the Indian School of Business (ISB). His achievements have earned him recognition, including being named one of India’s top 10 CBOs by prominent industry forums.
With the appointment of Dipanjan Banerjee as CCO, Blue Dart has strengthened its leadership team, reaffirming the company's commitment to delivering excellence in the logistics industry.