BlueStone elevates Sudeep Nagar to co-founder

BlueStone has elevated Sudeep Nagar from the position of chief operating officer to the co-founder.

Sudeep joins Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, the CEO, as the second co-founder of the Bangalore-based retail venture.

Announcing the change to the leadership structure,  Gaurav said, "It's no coincidence that Sudeep's elevation to co-founder comes just as he marks a decade of building BlueStone. In these ten years, his initiatives have impacted all possible functions like marketing, retail, sales, logistics, accounts and more. I can't think of a better person to share the mantle of co-founder."

An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, Sudeep joined BlueStone a decade ago, in December 2012, with extensive experience in software and luxury real estate. Since then, he has been instrumental in making BlueStone a vertically and digitally integrated organisation.

Initiatives under his leadership have strongly impacted the business - curtailing critical wastage, improving speed to delivery, and maintaining lean operations overall. With his elevation to co-founder, Sudeep will continue to leverage the fine jewellery retailer's proprietary technology ecosystem to ensure consumers have a seamless experience across the D2C website, app and 140+ stores, from design to delivery.

