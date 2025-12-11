BMW India appoints Shashwat Varma as head of brand communication - media

BMW India has named Shashwat Varma as head of brand communication – media. Varma returns to the organisation after spending over three years with William Grant & Sons, where he led brand marketing for Monkey Shoulder Whisky and Hendrick’s Gin.

Advertisment

Varma earlier worked across multiple functions at BMW India between 2016 and 2022, including retail and experiential marketing communication for BMW, MINI and Motorrad, and later press and corporate affairs.

Varma’s background spans integrated marketing, digital strategy, public relations and brand partnerships. In his earlier BMW stint, he also handled retail and experiential marketing communication for the brand.