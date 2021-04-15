BMW's Pallavi Singh announces sabbatical

After spending 15 years of working with amazing brands, global teams and building communities, Pallavi decided to take a break from her ‘job’ to seek answers and reflect on her ‘work’. She took this decision because she is cognizant of the fact that our world is changing fundamentally and radically across various domains and dimensions, especially after the onslaught of COVID-19. The truth is, that great changes have been in the works way before this global pandemic.