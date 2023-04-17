boAt appoints Arun Mittal as Head of Communications and Special Projects

Previously, he was with Lenskart as Public Relations - Lead.
boAt Lifestyle has recently roped in Arun Mittal as Head of Communications and Special Project. Mittal is a public relations strategist with around 14 years of experience in the PR industry. Previously, Mittal was a freelance brand consultant and communication strategist, and he is also working with Truefy AI as a business advisor. Mittal posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
In the past, Arun had stints with Lenskart.com, PR Pundit, Cashkaro.com, Clea PR and Mercedes Benz India.