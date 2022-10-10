boAt appoints Gaurav Nayyar as Chief Operating Officer

Vivek Gambhir, CEO & executive director at boAt shared, “We are delighted to welcome Gaurav to join the boAt crew. We believe that he will play an instrumental role in defining the next chapter of our growth. We have grown rapidly over the last few years. To sustain this trajectory, we are making significant investments in our talent, systems, and processes. And as we get larger, we need to make sure that we are scaling up well, becoming world-class in our operations, and being more efficient while remaining agile. Apart from his tremendous credentials, Gaurav is very humble, a hustler at heart, a fantastic team builder and collaborates very well. All in all, someone who will fit well in the boAt culture”.