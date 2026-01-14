boAt elevates Sammyak Jain to business head- international business

boAt has elevated Sammyak Jain to the role of business head – international business. In this position, Jain will oversee the company’s international strategy, including market entry, expansion plans and partnerships across global markets.

Jain has been part of boAt’s leadership team since 2022 and currently also heads enterprise and ODM sales. He additionally leads strategy and operations, contributing to the company’s broader growth planning.

Before joining boAt, Jain spent close to six years at Bain & Company, where he worked across growth strategy and operational transformation assignments. He has also previously worked with Rocket Internet and completed internships with Kearney and Deloitte. Jain holds a BTech from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Calcutta.

Commenting on international expansion, Gaurav Nayya, CEO, boAt said: “Global expansion is central to boAt’s long-term growth strategy. boAt’s journey beyond India is accelerating, with several international markets now becoming meaningful growth drivers. This elevation is part of our effort to strengthen leadership and sharpen our global execution.”

Commenting on the elevation, Sammyak Jain said, “This is an exciting moment for boAt as we take our India - born brand to the world. I’m grateful for the trust placed in me and look forward to building high-impact international businesses that stay true to boAt’s bold, consumer-first DNA.”

The move comes as boAt looks to scale its presence outside India and formalise leadership oversight for its overseas operations.