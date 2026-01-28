boAt expands Shrey Walia’s role to lead new business verticals

boAT has expanded the role of Shrey Walia, appointing him as business head – new business verticals, in addition to his existing responsibilities as business head – wearables and accessories.

Walia has been associated with boAt for over two years and has been involved in building and scaling the company’s wearables and charging solutions businesses.

In his expanded role, Walia will be responsible for identifying and developing new and emerging business opportunities for the brand. He will lead initiatives focused on building scalable business models aligned with boAt’s long-term growth strategy and evolving consumer needs.

The move comes as boAt looks to strengthen its growth roadmap by exploring new business verticals alongside its core categories.

Commenting on the appointment, Gaurav Nayyar, CEO, boAt, said: “Shrey has consistently demonstrated a sharp business acumen, deep consumer understanding, and a strong bias for execution. As boAt continues to evolve beyond its core categories, building new growth engines becomes critical. I am confident that Shrey’s leadership and entrepreneurial mindset will play a key role in shaping our future growth ventures and strengthening boAt’s leadership position.”

Speaking on his expanded role, Shrey Walia said: “I’m grateful for the trust and confidence the leadership team has placed in me. boAt has always been a brand that thinks ahead of the curve, and I’m excited to take on this responsibility of building new lines of business that can scale sustainably and create long-term value. I look forward to continuing this journey and contributing to boAt’s next phase of growth.”