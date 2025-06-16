boAt Lifestyle names Arun Mittal as Director of Communications & PR

boAt Lifestyle names Arun Mittal as director of communications and public relations. He joined the organisation in 2023 as head of communications and special communications.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

A seasoned public relations strategist with nearly 15 years of experience, skilled in crafting and executing narratives for new-age businesses and start-ups. Mittal has been involved in community building, media relations, corporate communications, event and communication planning, issues and crisis management, cause-related marketing, niche and online promotions, and website content management.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Truefy AI, Lenskart, PR Pundit, CashKaro, and Clea PR.