boAt strengthens its leadership team

The company has appointed:

● Shashwat Singh as Chief Information Officer: With over 14 years of corporate experience in distinguished companies like Unilever, Kimberly Clark, and Asian Paints, Shashwat holds various awards and accolades like the ‘SCALE’ award & ‘Business Transformation Leader’ award for excellent grasp over operations & process innovations. Being a digital transformation leader, at boAt, he will be creating an adaptable tech landscape to support the brand on its trail of growth.

● Ankur Sharma as Chief Financial Officer: As an Ernst & Young scholarship holder & industry expert, Ankur will be leading the company’s financial functions. With vast experience spanning more than 16+ years, Ankur is adept in financial management, developing/executing strategies, and delivering operational efficiency for both B2B and B2C organizations. He has successfully delivered large changes across disciplines under dynamic business environments and has been associated with eminent firms like ADA Group and Cravatex (Vans as well as Fila) in the past.

● Prashant Kamal as Head of India Manufacturing and Supply Chain: Before boAt, Prashant worked in eminent companies like Nokia, Microsoft and Flextronics at a global level. Prashant holds a valuable experience of 21 years across 6 countries in the consumer durables & consumer electronics space and is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur. He will spearhead the company’s Make in India manufacturing initiatives and make the supply future-ready.