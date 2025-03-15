boAt's Siya Wadhawan joins Boldfit as Head of Brand Marketing

Siya Wadhawan has joined Boldfit as the head of brand marketing. Wadhawan was associated with boAt for the past four years, most recently serving as head of product marketing.

She shared a LinkedIn post to bid adieu to the boAt team. Wadhavan joined the company in 2021 as brand manager. She played a pivotal role in scaling the brand from Rs 800 crore to Rs 3,000+ crore during its most crucial four years. She managed all launches and scaled products in the Audio & Smartwatch category from 2021-2024.

Reflecting on her time at boAt, she shared, "Campaign after campaign, never realised we had built more than just a brand—we built something iconic. That’s what my journey has been at boAt Lifestyle. Bidding adieu to this incredible journey, a dream for any marketer and extremely grateful for the team that has became like family."

Before joining boAt, she worked with Bajaj Electricals as the assistant brand manager.