Bobby Sinha joins Amazon Music India as media lead

Amazon Music India has appointed Bobby Sinha as media lead. In this role, she will drive cross-media strategy and digital growth, focusing on bridging traditional media power with digital innovation to help brands connect with diverse audiences.

Sinha has also spent over six years at Spotify India, where she most recently served as digital media lead. During her tenure, she was responsible for leading integrated consumer strategies and performance marketing across multiple touchpoints to propel growth and retention.

Prior to Spotify, Sinha held senior roles across major media and telecom brands, including Wavemaker, Airtel, Mindshare, DuPont, and Madison World. At Wavemaker, she managed digital mandates for L’Oréal India and Vodafone Idea, developing annual strategies and overseeing marketing technology initiatives.

Sinha’s experience spans more than 20 years across digital media, brand strategy, and performance marketing, with expertise in building ROI-driven campaigns and driving innovation through data and consumer insight.