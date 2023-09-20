Boddess Beauty elevates Mansi Sharma as Creative Director of House of Beauty

"I am thrilled to take over the new position as Creative Director of Boddess Beauty. I am very passionate about storytelling, product development, and launching brands. In my new role, I will be driving innovation and growth within our private label portfolio and expanding its footprint in all parts of the country. The aim of Boddess Beauty is to bring world-class innovative products, brands, and beauty practices to aspiring consumers pan India. Our private label is deeply rooted in the wants, needs, and concerns of specifically Indian skin. We're here to bring you products that serve your skin's personal needs. My passion for branding stems from a love for products and the promise that comes with them, which truly improves the lives of people; whether they are in the realm of beauty or otherwise.” Said Mansi Sharma, co-founder, and creative director of Boddess Beauty.