Boddess Beauty elevates Mansi Sharma as Creative Director of House of Beauty

Sharma will be responsible for nurturing & expanding the brand’s private label, creative marketing initiatives & brand partnerships.
Boddess Beauty & House of Beauty, has elevated Mansi Sharma to creative director. In addition to being the co-founder, in her new role, Mansi will play a pivotal part in nurturing and expanding the portfolio of private-label brands under Boddess Beauty.
Mansi Sharma brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in understanding brands to her new position. Her previous tenure at the renowned Eff Creative Group, an INC. 500 listed creative agency headquartered in New York provided her with a diverse and extensive branding and marketing background across industries such as beauty, fashion, health & wellness, and finance. Notably, Mansi spearheaded the establishment of Eff Creative Group's APAC headquarters in Southeast Asia, based in Singapore, where she served as a director. Her experience in both international and regional markets positions her as an ideal candidate to lead the creative endeavors at House of Beauty.
"I am thrilled to take over the new position as Creative Director of Boddess Beauty. I am very passionate about storytelling, product development, and launching brands. In my new role, I will be driving innovation and growth within our private label portfolio and expanding its footprint in all parts of the country. The aim of Boddess Beauty is to bring world-class innovative products, brands, and beauty practices to aspiring consumers pan India. Our private label is deeply rooted in the wants, needs, and concerns of specifically Indian skin. We're here to bring you products that serve your skin's personal needs. My passion for branding stems from a love for products and the promise that comes with them, which truly improves the lives of people; whether they are in the realm of beauty or otherwise.” Said Mansi Sharma, co-founder, and creative director of Boddess Beauty.
Sharma has an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and a Bachelor in Political Science with a Minor in Psychology from New York University. Her creative vision is deeply rooted in the belief that at the heart of every brand and product lies a compelling narrative. Drawing inspiration from her passion for films and literature, she aims to infuse this ethos into every aspect of her role at Boddess Beauty. Her mission is to redefine conventional standards of beauty, tackling issues such as ageism and colorism, and advocating for inclusivity and diversity within the beauty industry.