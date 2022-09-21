Boddess Beauty onboards Sharad Sharma as Chief Business Officer (CBO)

On his appointment, Sharad Sharma, CBO, Boddess Beauty said, “I am elated to be a part of the aspiring Boddess Beauty team that aims at bringing about a much-needed change, ease and innovation in the beauty omni-channel space. We are one of the fastest growing businesses with solid fundamentals. Even in the current market landscape we are bringing a new approach to beauty driving valuable business with high-quality differentiation. The focus will be on associating with premium international and home-grown brands and bringing them closer to the Indian consumers while creating an environment that endorses the new dynamics of beauty & retail sector. I am looking forward to contributing to this thriving organization and further strengthening the brand’s upcoming retail expansion.”