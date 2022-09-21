Boddess Beauty onboards Sharad Sharma as Chief Business Officer (CBO)

Sharad will be responsible for building and expanding the beauty-tech retailer across Omni channel platforms and offline expansion into new tier cities across the country.
Boddess Beauty, the multi-brand beauty and tech retailer, has appointed Sharad Sharma as Chief Business Officer. He will be responsible for building and expanding the brand across online and Omni channels hyper-local models across the nation. With over 25 years of experience in e-commerce, retail, business consulting and digital marketing, Sharad will play a key role in strategizing the robust expansion of Boddess in tier 2 and 3 cities.
Sharad comes with a demonstrated history of working with the new age business and internet industry. Skilled in business operating models, technology platforms, operations, sales, marketing, and management functions in the internet and retail businesses, Sharad has a deep understanding of multiple business formats in digital commerce including marketplace, brand website management and e-tailing. Sharad has built successful go-to-market and sustainable businesses across technology and consumer businesses.
Before joining Boddess, he was associated with organizations such as Havells, Welspun, Tata Consultancy Service (TCS) and Times Internet in leadership roles. He has closely worked with founders and entrepreneurs to build strategies aligned with the company's growth plans, focusing on both short and long-term goals, boosting remote work ethics, communications, team building and overall employee growth.
On his appointment, Sharad Sharma, CBO, Boddess Beauty said, “I am elated to be a part of the aspiring Boddess Beauty team that aims at bringing about a much-needed change, ease and innovation in the beauty omni-channel space. We are one of the fastest growing businesses with solid fundamentals. Even in the current market landscape we are bringing a new approach to beauty driving valuable business with high-quality differentiation. The focus will be on associating with premium international and home-grown brands and bringing them closer to the Indian consumers while creating an environment that endorses the new dynamics of beauty & retail sector. I am looking forward to contributing to this thriving organization and further strengthening the brand’s upcoming retail expansion.”