Bodhitree names Sudip Roy Group CRO, launches new division for IP monetisation

Bodhitree Multimedia, a content production company, has announced the appointment of Sudip Roy as group chief revenue officer and the launch of its new division, Bodhi Tree Ventures. The new division has been established as a dedicated business unit for digital content monetisation, focusing on building and managing IPs across platforms like YouTube and other digital platforms.

With over 25 years of experience in media revenue management, Roy brings a proven track record from leadership roles at Star News, Zee, Neo Sports, Network18, and TCM. Under his stewardship, Bodhi Tree Ventures will develop and operate specialised digital channels, retain and monetise proprietary IPs, and explore third-party content monetisation opportunities.

Bodhitree Multimedia, through its new unit Bodhi Tree Ventures, plans to expand from content creation to owning and monetising digital assets. Led by Roy and Mautik Tolia, the unit is structured to operate as a digital-focused arm aimed at generating new revenue streams.

Speaking about the development and new ventures, Mautik Tolia, MD, Bodhitree Multimedia, shared, “We are delighted to welcome Sudip Roy to Bodhitree as we are entering a decisive phase of growth. His strategic acumen and deep understanding of driving revenue strategies and scaling digital businesses make him the perfect fit to lead Bodhi Tree Ventures. This new division marks a pivotal shift in our journey — from being content creators to becoming owners and monetizers of scalable digital IPs. This is an evolution toward owning and building a future-focused revenue model. Together, we aim to shape a resilient and forward-looking content business.”

Speaking about his new role, Sudip Roy said, "I’m thrilled to join Bodhitree Multimedia at this exciting phase of growth. With the launch of Bodhi Tree Ventures, we are laying the foundation for a future-ready, digital-first business focused on scalable IPs, strategic partnerships, and innovative monetisation models. I look forward to collaborating with Mautik and the team to build sustainable revenue engines and shape the next chapter of value creation for the company.”