Bold & Beyond appoints Rashmil Dheer and Nupur Kothari to senior leadership team

Integrated communications agency Bold & Beyond has expanded its leadership lineup with two senior appointments: Rashmil Dheer joins as chief strategy officer and Nupur Kothari as public relations director.

The move is aimed at reinforcing the agency’s strategy, PR, and branding capabilities as it scales its integrated marketing and communications practice across India.

Sonalika Pawar, CEO and founder of Bold & Beyond, said: “Rashmil and Nupur bring invaluable experience and perspectives that perfectly align with our vision of delivering seamless, insight-led brand solutions. Their leadership will further enhance our integrated approach, ensuring clients benefit from a cohesive strategy across PR, influencer marketing, branding, content, and digital.”

Rashmil Dheer, chief strategy officer, said: “Bold & Beyond is built on the belief that strategy and creativity aren’t opposites — they’re partners in progress. Today, brands need more than just creative ideas — they need strategic clarity and design thinking that drive real resonance and impact. I’m excited to help push that vision forward, empowering brands to think bigger, move faster, and make a lasting mark.”

Nupur Kothari, public relations director, said: “At Bold and Beyond, my focus will be on scaling the agency’s vision by seamlessly blending the fundamentals of classic PR with the dynamism of modern-day influencer marketing. With experience spanning lifestyle and corporate brands, I aim to steer strategies that are insight-led, culturally relevant, and designed to help brands build enduring influence in an ever-evolving communications landscape.”

The appointments come as Bold & Beyond continues to grow its client portfolio and expand nationally, strengthening its position in India’s integrated communications space.