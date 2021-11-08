Bolo Live ropes in Abhay Singh, ex-marketing and growth head of Mitron TV as VP, Marketing

Commenting on the appointment, Varun Saxena - co-founder and CEO, Bolo LIVE said, “As we chase bigger ambitions, it is key to ensure that the growth and marketing strategies of the company keeps pace with the evolving business. It is exciting to have Abhay on board as he brings in stellar expertise in the field of Growth and Marketing. He has a clear vision for the future of marketing and innovation and can build a strategic team to execute the vision at Bolo LIVE. Abhay is an all-rounder who also has an entrepreneurial bent and we do foresee that the team and the brand will flourish under his guidance.”