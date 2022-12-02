Bombay Design Centre appoints Vikas Tandon as a board advisor

Tandon is the founder of Indigo Consulting, a full-service digital agency under Leo Burnett.
Bombay Design Centre, a design and tech firm, has announced the appointment of Vikas Tandon as a board advisor. He will play an advisory role supporting Bombay DC leadership in focus areas of strategy, growth and management.
Tandon is the founder of Indigo Consulting, one of the early full-service digital agencies in India that was acquired by Leo Burnett (Publicis Groupe) in 2012.
Vikas Tandon, in a press release, said, “When Ankur suggested coming on board as an advisor, I saw it as not only an opportunity to stay engaged with the industry I have been a part of since 1998 but also a chance to be a part of a movement to push Indian design and UX standards to a global level and beyond."
"The Bombay DC team, in my opinion, has the talent, vision and drive to do some amazing things in this space, and I hope I can contribute in some way while helping them build and scale a profitable business.”
Ankur Rander, Founder and CEO, of Bombay Design Centre, said, “We turn to our advisors for perspective, and long-term understanding and to help us navigate chaotic environments. Vikas is coming on board at a juncture where we are trying to set new design and strategic work benchmarks while also defining the organisation's future roadmap."
"We firmly believe that with his experience and entrepreneurial zeal, he can help us spot the opportunities, avoid the pitfalls and build a truly global Indian design firm. We are delighted to have him join us and look forward to working with him”.