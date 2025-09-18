Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company appoints Rohit Santhosh as CEO of Bombay Realty

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company has announced the appointment of Rohit Santhosh as chief executive officer (CEO) of Bombay Realty, effective 18 September 2025. This appointment is made under the company’s senior management designation.

Rohit Santhosh brings over 17 years of experience in the real estate sector, with an impressive track record across residential, commercial, industrial, and renewable projects. A graduate of NIT Allahabad and an alumnus of the Indian School of Business (Hyderabad), Mr. Santhosh has held key leadership roles at CapitaLand, Godrej Properties, Lodha Group, and Shapoorji Pallonji.

At Bombay Realty, he will lead the company’s vision for growth and innovation, steering strategic direction, enhancing operational excellence, expanding project development footprints, and ensuring sustainable, high-quality delivery across all verticals.

