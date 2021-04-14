Bombay Shaving Company appoints Gaurav Anand as Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing

As an Omni-channel brand, Bombay Shaving Company has created a niche in both digital commerce alongside modern-trade shelves by bringing men’s and women’s grooming products that are powered by Superfoods like Turmeric, Charcoal, Coffee, Aloe Vera and Onion. These solutions are big category disruptors and unique to the brand. They also have a range of Fitkari & Lavender based post-shave gels, which are therapeutic and ideal for sensitive skin. The brand is focussed on going back to nature to bring products that are good for you and for the planet. Their range of face razors for women is 80% biodegradable and made of wheat extracts. The metal razor for men ensures that over 10 plastic blades every year per user is saved from going into a landfill. A conscious, sustainability focussed, superfoods powered brand, each product line is SLS and Paraben free and without any toxic chemicals.