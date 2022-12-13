Bombay Shaving Company elevates Deepak Gupta to Co-Founder

"I am truly honored and grateful for this elevation & the trust Shantanu & the board have shown in me. I continue to be inspired by the culture of ownership and the strategic vision of the organization. With our limitless team & innovation pipeline, we are best positioned to cross the 500Cr ARR mark in the next 6-8 quarters. I am thrilled and earnestly looking forward to this new phase and partnership with Shantanu to make BSC and Bombae ‘formidable game-changers’ in Personal Care in India and globally", Deepak Gupta, now co-founder & COO, stated.