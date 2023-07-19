Bombay Shaving Company elevates Varun Gupta to Chief Growth Officer (Online)

Prior to this, Varun Gupta worked as the SVP - Head of Growth (Online) of Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae, VLPCPL.
Visage Lines Personal Care, the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae has elevated its SVP - Head of Growth (Online), Varun Gupta to Chief Growth Officer (Online). Bombay Shaving Company, Bombae & 100 Days.co (VLPCPL)
"Varun has embedded a culture of performance and is a true people leader. His ability to combine deep knowledge of consumer, online platforms and people development makes him a stellar addition to the company leadership. I'm thrilled to see his continued growth and wish him continued success at our company", Shantanu Deshpande, Founder & CEO, Bombay Shaving Company & VLPCPL.
“Varun's contribution to Bombay Shaving Company's growth over the last year has been inspiring. His calm, strategic and innovative approach to problem solving and team building in a highly dynamic and evolving online space has been both reassuring to the leadership and morale boosting for the entire organization. I wish him the very best for this new phase and the journey to further accelerate our growth initiatives across all three brands.” Said Deepak Gupta, Co-Founder and COO, Bombay Shaving Company & VLPCPL.
Varun Gupta, Chief Growth Officer (Online) says, “I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me. Our grand vision inspires me; and building towards it, inch by inch, shouldering as much responsibility as possible - gives me immense joy. With a focus on Hair Removal & Personal Hygiene, Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae are poised to change the Personal Care landscape forever. We have a robust, differentiated portfolio, deep consumer & customer relationships and a culture of data driven decision making - just the right ingredients for healthy and sustained growth. Shantanu and Deepak have assembled a team of rockstars. We push each other to be a better version of ourselves everyday. I’m proud to play a small part in this long journey destined for us.”