Bombay Shaving Company elevates Varun Gupta to Chief Growth Officer (Online)

Varun Gupta, Chief Growth Officer (Online) says, “I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me. Our grand vision inspires me; and building towards it, inch by inch, shouldering as much responsibility as possible - gives me immense joy. With a focus on Hair Removal & Personal Hygiene, Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae are poised to change the Personal Care landscape forever. We have a robust, differentiated portfolio, deep consumer & customer relationships and a culture of data driven decision making - just the right ingredients for healthy and sustained growth. Shantanu and Deepak have assembled a team of rockstars. We push each other to be a better version of ourselves everyday. I’m proud to play a small part in this long journey destined for us.”