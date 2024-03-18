Bombay Shaving Company onboards Durgesh Chugh as chief sales officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Visage Lines Personal Care, the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae has appointed Durgesh Chugh as their chief sales officer for India and International markets.
A seasoned FMCG leader, Durgesh comes with over 25 years of experience in omni-channel marketing and sales operations. He will bring strong expertise to the new role at Bombay Shaving Company as the brand plans to significantly expand its offline penetration and presence in core hair removal and adjacent categories to over 1 lakh stores.
Prior to joining Bombay Shaving Company, Durgesh held key leadership positions at Colgate Palmolive, Marico, TBO Holidays and Emami, where he engineered innovative sales growth and business development initiatives. His keen focus on driving product innovation and tailoring go-to-market approaches for specific geographies in the country has led to sustained growth for some of the most popular Indian brands.
Commenting on his appointment, Durgesh Chugh said, "I'm excited to join Bombay Shaving Company at this stage of its journey. The brand and its innovative approach to established products and categories is loved by the new Indian shopper. Both Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae have done well to achieve significant market and shelf share in tough categories and difficult offline retail environments in a short span of time. I'm really looking forward to working with Shantanu, Deepak and the exceptional team to create strong channel salience for the brand and a long term roadmap for continuous consumer access and delight.”
Deepak Gupta, co-founder and COO, Bombay Shaving Company (VLPCPL), added, "We are thrilled to welcome Durgesh to the leadership team and the BSC family. Offline Sales is complex and challenging in India. Durgesh's formidable experience, strategic foresight and strong channel relationships gives us immense confidence as we look to take the brand to 5cr Indian bathrooms in this next phase of growth. On behalf of the entire team at Bombay Shaving Company, I wish Durgesh the very best in this new journey with us."