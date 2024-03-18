Bombay Shaving Company onboards Durgesh Chugh as chief sales officer

Commenting on his appointment, Durgesh Chugh said, "I'm excited to join Bombay Shaving Company at this stage of its journey. The brand and its innovative approach to established products and categories is loved by the new Indian shopper. Both Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae have done well to achieve significant market and shelf share in tough categories and difficult offline retail environments in a short span of time. I'm really looking forward to working with Shantanu, Deepak and the exceptional team to create strong channel salience for the brand and a long term roadmap for continuous consumer access and delight.”