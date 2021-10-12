Bombay Shaving Company’s Samriddh Dasgupta joins Heads Up for Tails as CMO

He was earlier the vice president marketing and new brands at the men’s grooming brand.
Samriddh D has joined Heads Up for Tails as their chief marketing officer. He was earlier with Bombay Shaving Company as the vice president marketing and new brands.
Having around seven years of experience in the field of marketing, he has worked with several renowned brands like DineOut, Akiva and Akash Digital in the past.
During his time at Bombay Shaving Company he led marketing and communications, taking the brand from a stage of mid-scale growth to a robust FMCG 2.0 player. He also built multiple brands and services in his tenure.
Speaking about his new role, Samriddh said, “The pet care industry is at a point of inflection. And the way the industry is growing, there are going to be far more interesting services and product lines that are going to come into the market. Heads Up For Tails has a fantastic leader. Rashi (Narang), the founder, has built a formidable organisation, which really cares for how pets are treated, which cares for the industry and a category has been built. I’m deeply inspired by the organisation’s value system and tremendously excited with the opportunity that the category has to offer.”
He also has a personal interest in this segment as he has been a pet parent for the last 25 years. “I realised that the market itself doesn't have a very organized way of reaching out to pet parents, informing them, educating them and making them aware of how to take care of pets better, and also arming them with knowledge, content, and products and services, which will aid this journey.”
Heads Up for Tails is an omnichannel brand that owns centers in seven cities currently. They plan to open three more by the end of this month and have a total of 12 by the end of the year. The centers have spa and grooming services as well. They also manufacture their own pet food.