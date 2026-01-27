BOMBAYDC appoints Santosh Kumar as associate director for South India

BOMBAYDC has appointed Santosh Kumar as associate director – Business Growth & Partnerships (South), as the company looks to strengthen its presence across South India.

The role has been created in response to growing demand for digital products, commerce platforms and AI-led solutions in the region. While the firm has previously worked with clients based in South India, the appointment formalises its expansion with dedicated leadership.

Kumar brings over 15 years of experience across business growth, digital product strategy, commerce and UI/UX-led transformation. His career includes work with organisations such as Amazon, CX100, Trivialabs, Nxtzeal and Monkey Funky Studios.

He has worked with enterprise leaders and product teams on digital engagements spanning commerce platforms, websites, mobile applications and large-scale digital ecosystems. His responsibilities have included account growth and strategic partnerships for clients such as Amazon, Doha Bank and Analytic Edge.

Based in Bengaluru, Kumar will focus on enterprise partnerships, revenue development and growth across the company’s digital product offerings.

Commenting on the appointment, Siddesh Pednekar, partner & COO, BOMBAYDC, said: “We’ve consistently worked with South India-based clients such as Tata Communications, RMZ, Agilitas, Lotto and Uprio, an AI-powered edtech platform, and over the last year, demand from the region has grown significantly, especially in commerce platforms and AI-enabled digital products. Santosh’s appointment reflects our intent to move closer to these markets with local leadership, deeper collaboration, and long-term partnerships.”

Santosh Kumar, associate director – Business Growth & Partnerships (South), said: “BOMBAYDC has built a strong reputation for helping brands conceptualise, design, and scale meaningful digital products, especially at the intersection of commerce, AI, and experience design. South India today is where many of India’s most ambitious digital products are being built, and design plays a central role in that growth. I’m excited to be part of BOMBAYDC’s expansion journey and to help build enduring partnerships in this market.”