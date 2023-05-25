Bonito Designs appoints Jenis Makwana as the Head of Design & Innovation Lab

In his new role, Jenis will work directly with Amit Parsuramka, CEO – Bonito Designs and will lead the innovation lab team.
Bonito Designs, the full home personalised interior design brand continues to further strengthen their design leadership team. The bespoke home décor and interior design solutions has appointed Jenis Makwana as the head of design, I-Labs and R&D. His vast expertise and leadership skills, will be instrumental in transforming modern day interiors through innovation. In his new role, Jenis will work directly with Amit Parsuramka, CEO – Bonito Designs and will lead the innovation lab team.
A highly scalable and exponentially growing interior design brand, Bonito Designs is driven by a technology and design led approach. A perfect combination of personalization and innovation, Bonito Designs’ home décor is best visualized through 3D designs and its experience centers, located in Mumbai and Bangalore. In the last four years, Bonito Designs has become the third largest interior design company in the country. It aims to be the number one brand in the organized retail segment in the Bangalore and Mumbai markets by March 2024 and is well on track to touch an ARR of USD 100 mn & an annual EBITDA of 100 crores.
Prior to joining Bonito Designs, Jenis worked as a design consultant for Stanley Lifestyles, where he led numerous high-profile projects and helped the company achieve significant growth. An accomplished professional with over 25 years of experience in the interior design industry, Jenis’ strength lies in consumer focus, with a proven record of achievement of converting client ideas into stunning, functional spaces, especially in the retail and hospitality industry.
Commenting on the start of his new journey, Jenis Makwana – head of design & innovation, Bonito Designs said, Commenting on the start of his new journey, Jenis Makwana – Head of Design & Innovation, Bonito Designs said, “I am very happy to have joined the extremely talented, creative & innovative team at Bonito Designs. The brand has done some great work so far and I am really looking forward to bringing my expertise and leadership to the table that will enable us to achieve new heights in design and innovation.”
On the new addition to the leadership team, Amit Parsuramka – chief executive officer, Bonito Designs said, “We at Bonito Designs are very excited to have Jenis Makwana on board with us as the Head of Design and Innovation. An extremely accomplished professional, Jenis brings with him over 25 years of experience in the interior design industry, with a proven record of transforming client ideas into stunning functional spaces. We are certain that his impressive background and professional skills will contribute immensely to the growth and success of Bonito Designs.”
With Jenis joining and spearheading the design team at Bonito Designs, the brand will further strengthen its position in the interior design industry as experts offering personalised solutions to its consumers. His leadership skills will enable the brand to achieve new heights in design and innovation.