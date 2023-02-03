Bonn Group appoints Dawinder Pal as Business Head for House of Veda and Group Marketing Head

He will be responsible for the overall business growth, expanding product sales and will oversee the operations for House of Veda.
Bonn Group of Industries has roped in Dawinder Pal as Business head for House of Veda and Group Marketing Head. In his current role as head of marketing at Bonn, Pall will be responsible for handling the business marketing strategies to evolve and scale up their brand through engaging content. As Business Head, he will be responsible for the overall business growth, expanding product sales and will oversee the operations for House of Veda.
An MBA from Birla Institute of Management Technology, Dawinder comes with an experience of over 13 years in diverse business categories. Prior to Bonn, Pal was heading marketing for Bikano. He has also served as a Category Head in companies like Dharampal Satyapal Group, Catch Salts & Spices, Shriram Group, Mawana Sugars Ltd and OZONE Group. He also played a major role in changing the mindset of the customer by revamping NOMARKS brand from a Problem Solution to Daily Regime brand. He even managed many celebrity endorsements with Karisma Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Tisca Chopra, Riya Sen, Dr. Kiran Bedi, Mary Kom among others with much ease.
Expressing his gratitude on the appointments, Dawinder Pal says, “This is my second stint with the brand and I cannot be more thrilled about getting this opportunity twice with a brand like Bonn that has carved a niche for itself in the FMCG industry. I look forward to developing marketing campaigns that are not just unique but effective at the same time and will help the brand achieving its targets and also to contributing to the growth of the company and play a significant role in the brand’s vision. “