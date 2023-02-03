Bonn Group appoints Dawinder Pal as Business Head for House of Veda and Group Marketing Head

Expressing his gratitude on the appointments, Dawinder Pal says, “This is my second stint with the brand and I cannot be more thrilled about getting this opportunity twice with a brand like Bonn that has carved a niche for itself in the FMCG industry. I look forward to developing marketing campaigns that are not just unique but effective at the same time and will help the brand achieving its targets and also to contributing to the growth of the company and play a significant role in the brand’s vision. “