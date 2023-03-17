Bobble AI appoints Satyajit Deb Roy as Revenue Head- Advertisement

Prior to this role, Satyajit was working as senior director - of sales at Sharechat's MOJ and Takatak.
Bobble AI has announced Satyajit Deb Roy as revenue head- of advertisement and marketing, he made this announcement via Linkedin.
He wrote the post and said, “Excited to be a part of this growing family. Looking forward to taking this amazing rocket ship to the next level of growth. The industry, clients and agency folks have always supported me to build amazing organisations. Looking forward to the continued support.”
With almost two decades of experience, Satyen moved to ShareChat from MXPlayer where he was the national sales head. He has also held key positions with Network18 and The Chernin Group where he was responsible for driving revenue functions.