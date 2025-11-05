BookMyShow’s head of PR and comms steps down

Taking to LinkedIn, Supraja Srinivasan announced that she has stepped down as BookMyShow’s head of PR and communications for India, Southeast Asia, Sri Lanka, and the UAE.

“I recently wrapped up my time here and took a short break, spending the past month with my little one and embracing my role as a mother, a framework I’m learning to build for life much like the ones I’ve built during my time at BookMyShow,” she wrote.

BookMyShow was her first stint in the communications space. Before that, she worked at The Economic Times for nearly two and a half years. Over her 15-year career, she has also worked at Bloomberg TV and CNBC-TV18.