Boomlet Group announces appointments in the leadership team

Ayushi brings a unique viewpoint and a comprehensive grasp of the ever-changing marketing environment. Prior to joining Boomlet Group, she worked with brands such as Zomato and Times Internet. She is tasked with identifying and capitalising on undiscovered opportunities in the world of Influencers and content creators. Speaking on her appointment Ayushi said, "I was deeply inspired by the vision that Danish and Preety have for Boomlet, and their unwavering dedication to their mission is what drew me to this incredible team. I am excited to add value and contribute my perspective in alignment with the founders' vision. This synergy is what truly empowers me in this role, and I look forward to tapping into the undiscovered pool of talent among influencers and content creators."