Boomlet Group appoints Dharmesh Joshi as Creative Head

Dharmesh Joshi, creative head of Boomlet Group, commenting on his new role, said, "Boomlet Group has consistently produced awe-inspiring work that has been deeply influenced by culture and innovation. Therefore, when the chance arose to become a member of this truly creative organization, I became exhilarated. I firmly believe that to become the agency of the future, an organization must demonstrate adaptability by consistently delivering high-impact work while innovating and seamlessly integrating new technologies, big data, and formats. However, what will truly distinguish the agency is its ability to foster a young and diverse creative force capable of delivering beyond the brief. I am delighted to join the immensely talented team here and eagerly contribute to scripting an enthralling new chapter for Boomlet Group.”