Boomlet Group appoints Dharmesh Joshi as Creative Head

Boomlet Group, an Influencer Marketing and Crisis Management agency, as announced the appointment of Dharmesh Joshi as creative head. Dharmesh will spearhead all creative, strategy, and content endeavors at Boomlet. Moreover, he will lead Boomlet’s upcoming creative vertical called BCreates, which will position it as a comprehensive 360-degree creative agency.
Bringing over 15+ years of experience in developing numerous award-winning campaigns for renowned brands, Dharmesh has an exceptional track record of starting iconic YouTube channels for brands and establishing successful video content studios at scale for agencies. Previously, he has worked with renowned brands and agencies, including Ariel, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Monster Energy Drinks, Kinnect, Glitch, and Supari Studios.
Dharmesh Joshi, creative head of Boomlet Group, commenting on his new role, said, "Boomlet Group has consistently produced awe-inspiring work that has been deeply influenced by culture and innovation. Therefore, when the chance arose to become a member of this truly creative organization, I became exhilarated. I firmly believe that to become the agency of the future, an organization must demonstrate adaptability by consistently delivering high-impact work while innovating and seamlessly integrating new technologies, big data, and formats. However, what will truly distinguish the agency is its ability to foster a young and diverse creative force capable of delivering beyond the brief. I am delighted to join the immensely talented team here and eagerly contribute to scripting an enthralling new chapter for Boomlet Group.”
Danish Malik, co-founder & CEO of Boomlet Group, said, “We are excited to welcome Dharmesh Joshi to the Boomlet Group as our Creative Head. His profound understanding of the industry, coupled with his unwavering passion for creativity, aligns perfectly with our vision. Dharmesh's expertise will undoubtedly enhance our creative prowess, enabling us to deliver even more impactful campaigns and generate greater value for our esteemed clients. In addition to focusing on brands, Boomlet Group acknowledges the growing influence of creators as the new brands themselves. Consequently, this year we will exclusively sign a roster of creators and unveil a line-up of high-quality and entertaining Video IPs featuring these creators."
Preety Singh, co-founder & managing director of Boomlet Group, said, “We are elated to have Dharmesh on board with us, a distinguished visionary with a wealth of industry expertise and an unmatched innovative mindset. Dharmesh's addition signifies a momentous milestone in our pursuit of excellence, fortifying our commitment to nurturing a culture of innovation. With his profound knowledge and keen understanding of the industry, he brings invaluable insights that will propel our organization towards new horizons. His exceptional talent for harmonizing creativity and cultural relevance positions him as a true catalyst for transformative change within our team.”