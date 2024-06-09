BPTP appoints Suraj Singh as head of marketing & communication

In his most recent role at Shapoorji Pallonji in Mumbai, Suraj led significant marketing initiatives. His career also includes notable tenures at Godrej Properties Limited and Rustomjee Developers, where he contributed to substantial growth and development in their marketing domains. As a marketer, Suraj is known for his innovative thinking, marketing tech implementation, and multiple successful launches in his previous organizations. He has also been recognized as the Real Estate Marketer of the Year by one of the leading publications in the year 2022.