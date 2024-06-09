BPTP appoints Suraj Singh as head of marketing & communication

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
This strategic move underscores BPTP’s commitment to strengthening its brand and enhancing its marketing initiatives.
BPTP, a player in the real estate sector has announced the appointment of Suraj Singh as head of marketing & communication. This strategic move underscores BPTP’s commitment to strengthening its brand and enhancing its marketing initiatives.
Suraj, a seasoned professional with over 16 years of experience in branding and marketing, brings extensive expertise to his new role. His experience encompasses branding and marketing strategy, performance marketing, new product development, customer experience, and the establishment of referral and loyalty verticals.
In his most recent role at Shapoorji Pallonji in Mumbai, Suraj led significant marketing initiatives. His career also includes notable tenures at Godrej Properties Limited and Rustomjee Developers, where he contributed to substantial growth and development in their marketing domains. As a marketer, Suraj is known for his innovative thinking, marketing tech implementation, and multiple successful launches in his previous organizations. He has also been recognized as the Real Estate Marketer of the Year by one of the leading publications in the year 2022.
In line with its growth ambitions, BPTP is focused on expanding its footprint and building on its philosophy of The Good Luxury. The appointment of Suraj Singh is a strategic move to drive these objectives forward, leveraging his expertise to strengthen BPTP’s market position and customer loyalty.