Brandie India appoints GroupM's Junaid Hakim as National Director

“As per McKinsey, WOM is much more influential than advertising in driving brand consideration at each stage of the decision journey. Yet the Indian ad industry stands at $ 11BN and investments in WOM are near zero. This is partly because we have not been able to figure out ways to drive WOM,” said Junaid on the announcement. “Brandie addresses this latent need by offering a platform for brands to engage with their existing customers to generate UGC and drive WOM / brand advocacy. I am sure, in Brandie, we have an industry-disrupting offering. The challenge is we have an industry first offering and people are unfamiliar with it, so it will take a little bit of awareness and education around the product for adoption to happen. That's what I am going to focus on in my first 4-6 months at Brandie.”