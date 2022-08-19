Brave New World senior announces new hires across copy and design

A commerce graduate from Delhi University with close to 11 years of experience, Richa Jain joins the agency in the role of associate vice president & senior creative director. She began her career as a creative controller at Ogilvy & Mather New Delhi, later moving to mcgarrybowen India, Bengaluru. She retains a love for film craft, an interest that led her to pursue a short course in film production design at the School of Visual Arts, NYC in 2016. Her last assignment before joining Brave New World was at Mullen Lowe Lintas as creative director.