Brave New World senior announces new hires across copy and design

Richa Jain, Mahesh N.S, and Bobby Thomas join the Bengaluru based independent agency to bolster the senior creative leadership team.
Bengaluru based independent full-service agency Brave New World has brought three seasoned creatives on board with the appointment of Richa Jain, Mahesh N.S and Bobby Thomas. All three creatives will be based in Bengaluru. While Richa Jain joins the copy team from Mullen Lowe Lintas, Mahesh N.S has joined from JWT, Delhi and Bobby Thomas has come in from Lowe Bengaluru.
Talking about his new role, Bobby Thomas, vice president & senior creative director, Brave New World says, “The directive I got from Joono (Simon) was to bolster the design credentials of the agency, and evolve our design language even further, given that a significant part of the business is spread across fashion and lifestyle brands.”
With close to 15 years of experience in the advertising industry, Thomas’ career has included stints at Ogilvy Bengaluru, McCann World Group, mcgarrybowen India and Lowe Lintas. He has extensive experience in managing a multi-disciplinary team of specialists, across automobile and FMCG brands like Titan, Britannia, IBM, MRF, Arvind, ITC and TVS among others. “There’s a freshness you sense when you walk into Brave New World’s office- the team is positive and upbeat, and that reflects in its work culture,” shares Thomas.
Mahesh N.S joins as vice president & senior creative director from Wunderman Thompson, New Delhi, and has over 16 years of experience in the advertising industry across agencies like TBWA, Delhi, JWT Delhi, Inkberry creative solutions, Ogilvy & Mather, Mumbai, DDB Mudra Bengaluru, Fisheye Creative Solutions and NOITSEUQ, Delhi.
“The way that Brave New World embraces technology to send out a message in its work, that is something that really appealed to me. It’s a young team and they are more open to employing creative technology in their work. The work culture feels much more collaborative and not siloed as most agency environments tend to get,” remarks Mahesh N.S.
A commerce graduate from Delhi University with close to 11 years of experience, Richa Jain joins the agency in the role of associate vice president & senior creative director. She began her career as a creative controller at Ogilvy & Mather New Delhi, later moving to mcgarrybowen India, Bengaluru. She retains a love for film craft, an interest that led her to pursue a short course in film production design at the School of Visual Arts, NYC in 2016. Her last assignment before joining Brave New World was at Mullen Lowe Lintas as creative director.