Brian Niccol joins Starbucks as new CEO, replacing Laxman Narasimhan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Niccol will join his new position on September 9.
Starbucks revealed that it would be replacing chairman and CEO Laxman Narasimhan with Brian Niccol, who is currently the CEO of Chipotle Mexican Grill. This transition occurs less than a year after Narasimhan assumed the role.
Niccol will join his new position on September 9, until then chief financial officer, Rachel Ruggeri, will act as the interim chief executive, the company said in a statement.
Niccol started his role at Chipotle as chief executive officer and director in March 2018 and became Chairman of the Board in March 2020. Before joining Chipotle, he served as the chief executive of Taco Bell, where he had previously worked in several roles, including chief marketing and innovation officer and president.
He also held leadership positions at Pizza Hut, another division of Yum! Brands, and began his career in brand management at Procter and Gamble.
Niccol shared his enthusiasm about joining Starbucks, and said, “I am excited to join Starbucks and grateful for the opportunity to help steward this incredible company, alongside hundreds of thousands of devoted partners.”
“On behalf of the board, I want to sincerely thank Laxman for his contributions to Starbucks, and his dedication to our people and brand,” said Mellody Hobson, chairperson of Starbucks.