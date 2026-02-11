Britannia appoints Puneet Das as CMO, elevates Siddharth Gupta to VP – Marketing

Britannia Industries has announced key changes to its senior management, appointing Puneet Das as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and elevating Siddharth Gupta to Vice President – Marketing.

The appointments were approved by the company’s Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 10, 2026, in line with Regulation 30 of SEBI’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements.

Puneet Das will assume the role of Chief Marketing Officer effective February 16, 2026. He brings over 24 years of experience across Indian and international FMCG markets, including Africa, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

Das has previously held senior commercial and marketing leadership roles at Marico Limited, PepsiCo India, GSK Consumer Healthcare India and Tata Consumer Products Limited. Over the years, he has worked on marquee brands such as 7Up, Boost, Horlicks, Tata Tea and Tetley.

Alongside Das’ appointment, Britannia has elevated Siddharth Gupta from General Manager – Marketing to Vice President – Marketing, effective February 1, 2026.

Gupta joined Britannia in 2018 and currently leads marketing for the company’s Biscuit, Wafer and Snack portfolio—categories that form the backbone of the brand’s revenue engine. He brings around 20 years of experience spanning brand management, strategy, innovation, communication and sales.

Before joining Britannia, Gupta spent over a decade at Colgate Palmolive, where he began as a Management Trainee in 2006. His last role there was Marketing Manager, overseeing key toothpaste categories including Freshness, Whitening and Sensitivity.