Britannia appoints Varun Berry as CEO in addition to his current role as Exec VC and MD

Britannia appoints Varun Berry as chief executive officer (CEO) in addition to his role as executive vice-chairman and managing director, as mentioned in the BSE filing. He joined the Company as the vice president and chief operating officer in 2013.

He has an experience of over 38 years with premier companies like Hindustan Unilever and Pepsico, both in India and overseas and a successful track record in leading startups, joint ventures and growing businesses.

He is also on the Board of several leading Companies. Berry holds a graduate degree in Engineering (BE Mechanical) from the Punjab University.