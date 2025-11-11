Britannia CEO Varun Berry quits after 13 years

Britannia Industries has announced the departure of Varun Berry, its executive vice-chair, managing director and CEO, marking the end of his 13-year tenure with the company.

Berry resigned on November 6, a day after Britannia appointed former Birla Opus chief Rakshit Hargave as its new managing director and CEO for a five-year term.

In a letter to chairman Nusli Wadia, Berry wrote, “Thank you very much for your support for the past 13 years. I would like to tender my resignation from the position of CEO and Managing Director of Britannia Industries Ltd. Will serve my notice period as per the contract."

"Please treat Nov 6, 2025 as the date of my resignation. I will be available beyond my departure from the company to guide Rakshit in whichever way you may want. I hope Britannia goes from strength to strength in the coming years.”

Berry has over three decades of experience across consumer goods companies. Before joining Britannia, he spent nearly 15 years at PepsiCo India in leadership roles and six years at Unilever India (now HUL), where he worked as marketing manager on the Brooke Bond tea brand.