Britannia Industries appoints Shree Das as head of social media and PR

Previously, she was working as vice president of Publicis Consultants Asia.
Shree Das has joined Britannia Industries as the head of social media and public relations. She updated about the development on LinkedIn.
"I am very happy to share that I have joined Britannia Industries to steer public relations and social media for the brand", Das wrote in the post.
With more than a decade experience in the industry, she has worked with renowned brands like Unacademy, Lenovo India and Xiaomi India.
In her new position, she will collaborate with the brand to communicate how Britannia is evolving into a global food brand, while also ensuring responsible practices and a strong dedication to enhancing the local economy.