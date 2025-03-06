Britannia Industries CEO Rajneet Kohli resigns

Britannia Industries announced on Thursday that CEO and executive director Rajneet Singh Kohli has resigned, effective 14 March. In a regulatory filing, the company stated that Kohli is stepping down to explore an opportunity outside Britannia.

The company said, “The Board of Directors of the Company vide Circular Resolution passed today, ie, 6th March, 2025 has noted the resignation of Rajneet Singh Kohli and he shall be relieved from the services of the Company wef close of business hours on 14th March, 2025.”

“After much thought and deliberation, I have reached a tough and difficult decision, to resign from the services of the company with effect from March 14, 2025, to pursue an external opportunity. It has been a privilege to work as part of Britannia leadership for over 2.5 years,” said Kohli.

Kohli, who became Britannia's CEO in September 2022, previously held leadership roles at Domino’s India, Asian Paints, and Coca-Cola.