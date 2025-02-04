Britannia's CMO Amit Doshi resigns

Amit Doshi has stepped down from his role as chief marketing officer (CMO) at Britannia Industries, his last working day will be March 17, 2025, as mentioned by the organisation in a BSE filing. Doshi joined the company as CMO in January 2022, marking his second stint with Britannia.

Before rejoining Britannia in 2022, Doshi had a nearly nine-year tenure with the company, where he last served as marketing manager overseeing the Health category.

Prior to his current role at Britannia, Doshi was the chief marketing officer for Lenovo in India and South Asia.

“We are grateful for Amit’s outstanding leadership and significant contributions to Britannia. His vision and dedication have been instrumental in redefining marketing efforts for the company and institutionalising new benchmarks. Amit leaves a lasting legacy of impact and will be missed by the entire Britannia team. We wish him every success in his future endeavours," said Rajneet Kohli, CEO and executive director, Britannia Industries.

As CMO, Doshi was responsible for the biscuits, creme wafers, and salty snacks categories. He focused on driving growth through brand development, market penetration, improving operating income, increasing market share, and contributing to the new product roadmap.