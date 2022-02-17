Britannia’s former VP marketing Vinay Subramanyam to join Pidilite Industries

He’d moved on from Britannia in December 2021.
Vinay Subramanyam is to join Pidilite Industries, an adhesive manufacturing giant, sources confirm to afaqs!. He was the former vice president of marketing at Britannia Industries.
Subramanyam’s last working month at Britannia was in the December of 2021 after spending, in his second stint, a month short of seven years at the FMCG giant.
He had joined it in the February of 2015 as the category manager of health and vitality and moved up the ranks to become the vice president of marketing in August 2019, a post he held until his last working month.
He joined it, in his first stint, in 2007 as a product manager and worked at the FMCG company for just over three years and five months.
Subramanyam’s career spans well over 15 years with stints at places like Kellog Company, General Mills, and VIP Industries.