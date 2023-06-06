BSH Home Appliances India appoints Saif Khan as Managing Director & CEO

He was previously working as the Head of Sales and Marketing Central Asia, Near East and North Africa for BSH Home Appliance
BSH Home Appliance, a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, a global leader in the home appliance industry has appointed Saif Khan as the chief executive officer and managing director for India, effective June 2023.
Saif Khan has previously served as the Head of Sales and Marketing Central Asia, Near East and North Africa for BSH Home Appliances, and brings over 25 years of experience in leadership positions in consumer durables MNCs. As a values-driven business leader with extensive cross-cultural exposure and strong knowledge of emerging market dynamics, he is instrumental in driving profitable growth through critical periods of transformation, in highly competitive and challenging markets globally across Africa, Middle East, Central Asia and Caucasus (CIS). He has led a turnaround of the Central Asia and North Africa business in the last 7 years at BSH transforming it into a more focused, growth-driven and sustainable business.
Saif’s appointment is a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy in the Indian market. Under his leadership, BSH aims to reinforce its commitment to providing high quality, sustainable and innovative appliances to enrich the lives of aspirational Indian consumers. He will work closely with the Board members of BSH Home Appliances India, Mr. Sathyanarayanan Viswanathan, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Administration and Dr. Rakesh Desai, Chief Technology Officer CTO & Chairman of the Board in leading the next-growth story in India. Saif will also collaborate with the company's global leadership team to develop and implement strategies to strengthen BSH's position and emerge as a market leader across segments in India.
Commenting on his new role as the Managing Director & CEO for BSH Home Appliances India, Saif Khan said, “I am pleased to have been appointed to lead BSH Home Appliances in India. It is a business with a strong brand portfolio and customer experience has always been pivotal for our business. We will continue to prioritize innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity as key pillars while strengthening our market position through products ‘Invented for life’.”
BSH Home Appliances has been operating in India since 2010 and has established itself as a leading player in the home appliance market with its innovative and sustainable products. The company offers a wide range of products under its three brands - Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau - including refrigerators, washing machines, washer dryers, dishwashers, cooktops and ovens, among others.