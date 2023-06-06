BSH Home Appliances India appoints Saif Khan as Managing Director & CEO

Saif Khan has previously served as the Head of Sales and Marketing Central Asia, Near East and North Africa for BSH Home Appliances, and brings over 25 years of experience in leadership positions in consumer durables MNCs. As a values-driven business leader with extensive cross-cultural exposure and strong knowledge of emerging market dynamics, he is instrumental in driving profitable growth through critical periods of transformation, in highly competitive and challenging markets globally across Africa, Middle East, Central Asia and Caucasus (CIS). He has led a turnaround of the Central Asia and North Africa business in the last 7 years at BSH transforming it into a more focused, growth-driven and sustainable business.