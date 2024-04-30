BSH Home Appliances ropes in Pinaki Gupta as head of brand marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He will be responsible for developing brand strategies for Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau under BSH Home Appliances.
BSH Home Appliances, a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, a leader in the home appliance industry has appointed Pinaki Gupta as the head of brand marketing. With over 19 years of extensive experience in brand marketing across diverse sectors, Pinaki brings expertise and track record of driving brand strategies to his new role.
In his new capacity at BSH Home Appliances, Pinaki will lead the charge in crafting brand strategies for the distinguished brands Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau, all housed under the BSH umbrella. His role includes bolstering BSH's presence in the premium home appliances market in India, amplifying the brands' share of voice, and elevating their brand image to new heights.
Before joining BSH Home Appliances, Pinaki held key positions in organisations including Kansai Nerolac Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Lifestyle International, Arvind, and Nilkamal.
His most recent role at Nilkamal saw him at the helm of preparing and executing strategic roadmaps for the brand across a diversified portfolio of product offerings. He spearheaded the repositioning of the Nilkamal brand and designed a new brand architecture in alignment with the brand philosophy, showcasing his strategic vision and leadership.
Pinaki's appointment marks a pivotal moment for BSH Home Appliances India as the company embarks on an exciting journey of growth and innovation in the Indian market. With his experience and strategic prowess, Pinaki is poised to drive BSH's brand marketing efforts to success.
Commenting on his new role as the head of brand marketing for BSH Home Appliances India, Pinaki Gupta said, "I am delighted to join BSH Home Appliances, a globally renowned brand known for its innovation and high quality customer centric premium home appliances. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and leveraging my experience to further elevate the legendary brands Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau. Together, we will strive to enhance the brand experience for our customers and reinforce our position as leaders in the premium and luxury home appliances segment.”