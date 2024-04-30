BSH Home Appliances ropes in Pinaki Gupta as head of brand marketing

Commenting on his new role as the head of brand marketing for BSH Home Appliances India, Pinaki Gupta said, "I am delighted to join BSH Home Appliances, a globally renowned brand known for its innovation and high quality customer centric premium home appliances. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and leveraging my experience to further elevate the legendary brands Bosch, Siemens, and Gaggenau. Together, we will strive to enhance the brand experience for our customers and reinforce our position as leaders in the premium and luxury home appliances segment.”