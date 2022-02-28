Budweiser’s Varun Thakar joins Cleartrip as associate director of brand marketing

He led brand marketing and strategy for the Budweiser portfolio.
Varun Thakar has joined Flipkart’s travel company Cleartrip as its associate director of brand marketing. He joins it from Budweiser where he led brand marketing strategy for its entire portfolio including new products, innovations and adjacencies.
Flipkart acquired Cleartrip last year (2021) and has been on a hiring spree in the past 12 months to scale the business because it considers travel as one of its top three verticals.
In a career that’s nearly a decade old, Thakar has worked at places such as Pidilite, PrupleLeap, Groupon India.