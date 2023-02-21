Buffalo Soldiers appoint Rohit Prakash as Lead Creative Officer

He will also lead the agency’s growing Mumbai office.
Buffalo Soldiers, advertising agency with a digital heart, has appointed Rohit Prakash as its new Lead Creative Officer. Prakash will also lead the agency’s growing Mumbai office.
Prakash will take responsibility for Buffalo Soldiers' creative teams across Delhi-NCR & Mumbai, working with clients such as Parker, Tim Hortons, udaan, Tech Mahindra, Whistling Woods International etc.
Reporting to Sumon K Chakrabarti, co-founder & CEO, he will lead the continued expansion and evolution of the new-age advertising agency, with a razor sharp focus on building a formidable creative team.
Rohit leaves Garage Worldwide, the digital arm of award-winning independent agency Famous Innovations - where he executed some award-winning campaigns with marquee clients like Jacob’s Creek, The Times Of India, Men Of Platinum, Haier, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, Johnson Tiles and many more, to join Buffalo Soldiers
"I am super excited and kicked that Rohit is joining our team. He's an exceptional creative mind with a track record of delivering transformative work. To top it all, he is a compassionate leader with a truly global view and that fits into the ethos of Buffalo Soldiers,” said Chakrabarti.
"With our recent rapid growth and influx of new talent, Rohit's passion for nurturing creative cultures makes him the perfect creative leader for us."
Prakash will be splitting his time between Mumbai and Delhi-NCR.
"Buffalo Soldiers are stubbornly future-forward thinking, and the opportunity for growth is unlimited. But it was the culture here that spoke to me most – a singular vision and commitment to working as one to deliver the extraordinary and make a positive difference," Prakash said on his move.
Prakash added. "I'm super pumped to join a culture that not only obsesses about creativity and innovation, but doubles down as a challenger brand. Additionally, Buffalo Soldiers is a full-stack creative agency with robust teams across digital marketing, website development, influencer marketing, video production and an incredible design studio. I see Buffalo Soldiers serving as a one-stop shop for every brand out there. "
Sujay Chakraborty, co-Founder & COO of Buffalo Soldiers said: “The agency is at an exciting point in its transformation journey and finding strategists that fit our transformed purpose is a challenging one. A robust understanding of brands, of levers of brand growth, of consumer journeys and modern marketing. With a pulse on popular and emerging culture. And above all, they need to be interesting people. Not an easy mix to find, you would agree! Rohit fits the bill perfectly".