Buffalo Soldiers appoints Gunjan S Dixit as Lead Talent Officer

Buffalo Soldiers, the dynamic start-up advertising agency with a digital heart, is excited to announce the appointment of Gunjan S Dixit as the new Lead Talent Officer. Gunjan joins Buffalo Soldiers from Schbang, where she made significant contributions to building the Delhi office through her exceptional HR strategies and programs.
With over a decade of experience in human resources across diverse industries, Gunjan brings a wealth of expertise to her new role at Buffalo Soldiers. She is a seasoned professional known for her strategic thinking, team-building abilities, and outstanding communication skills.
Commenting on her appointment, Gunjan said: "I am thrilled to be part of Buffalo Soldiers, an agency renowned for its digital prowess and rapid growth. I look forward to contributing my expertise in talent acquisition and development to help shape the agency's workforce and culture. I believe that nurturing the right talent is crucial for driving success, and I am excited to be part of an organization that values its people and invests in their growth."
"Buffalo Soldiers is a new-age agency that truly embodies innovation and creativity. They are the only agency in India which truly values it’s start-up mentality and ensures that every teammate gets equity from a pool that co-founders have set aside. That is so genuine and is ground-breaking in agency life and mindset,” says Dixit.
“The most important thing at Buffalo Soldiers will always be that ‘emphasis’ on hiring the right people. My role will be to find candidates whose ambitions are aligned with the company's goal and will serve the interests of the organization. At Buffalo Soldiers, like Netflix, leaders do not play safe. Here we focus on what people get done, not how may days they have worked, tapping into a deep understanding of how to maximise productivity, creativity and motivation. Therefore, we want only “A” players on our team,” said Dixit.
Co-Founder and CEO of Buffalo Soldiers, Sumon K Chakrabarti, shared his excitement about Gunjan's appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Gunjan to the Buffalo Soldiers family as our Lead Talent Officer. Her extensive experience and proven track record in HR strategies and programs will be instrumental in building and retaining a high-performing team that drives our agency's growth and success. We are confident that Gunjan's expertise and passion for talent management will further strengthen our agency's position in the industry."
“At Buffalo Soldiers, we try to imbibe the Netflix culture. We model ourselves on being a professional sports team, not a family. A family is about unconditional love. A dream team is about pushing yourself to be the best possible teammate, caring intensely about your team, and knowing that you may not be on the team forever. Dream teams are about performance, not seniority or tenure. And Gunjan’s joining will help us go for that Nirvana everyday, till we achieve it,” said Sujay Chakraborty, Co-founder & COO of Buffalo Soldiers.
Gunjan's previous accomplishments include roles at renowned organizations such as Schbang, Gutenberg LLC, The Yellow Stage, Taj Eduglobe, and Diverse Lynx India. She holds a bachelor's degree in Sociology from Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University, and an MBA in Human Resource Management and Services from NMIMS Global.