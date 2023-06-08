Buffalo Soldiers appoints Gunjan S Dixit as Lead Talent Officer

“The most important thing at Buffalo Soldiers will always be that ‘emphasis’ on hiring the right people. My role will be to find candidates whose ambitions are aligned with the company's goal and will serve the interests of the organization. At Buffalo Soldiers, like Netflix, leaders do not play safe. Here we focus on what people get done, not how may days they have worked, tapping into a deep understanding of how to maximise productivity, creativity and motivation. Therefore, we want only “A” players on our team,” said Dixit.