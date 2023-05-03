Buffalo Soldiers promotes co-founder Arnab Kundu to Delivery Head

Kundu will be leading project teams, rectifying reliability issues, monitoring progress, tracking KPIs, and managing budgets.
Buffalo Soldiers, an award-winning full-service advertising agency with a laser-focused digital approach, has announced that co-founder Arnab Kundu will become the new Head Of Delivery. He will also keep his position as Team Lead, Accounts & Client Servicing till a replacement is announced.
Arnab’s journey in Buffalo Soldiers has been no less than a fairytale. He began his stint as a content strategist and later got promoted to Team Lead of Accounts and Client Servicing. For the past four years, he has been instrumental in the development and execution of strategic marketing campaigns, which have received critical acclaim and helped the agency gain more clients. He has worked alongside marquee clients like Paypal, Times Internet, Tech Mahindra, NLB Services, Xebia and several others.
Arnab is an expert in managing multi-channel marketing initiatives, market research and analysis, while building strong cross-functional relationships.
In the last four years the company has seen an exponential growth and Arnab has played a pivotal role in ensuring that client expectations were met while ensuring that client projects were delivered in a timely manner.
“We are a sector agnostic creative agency with a digital heart. But some of our first clients were in the B2B space, with IT services giants like Tech Mahindra. And one of the key positions in that sector is the person leading the delivery. We have imbibed that ethos all along,” says Kundu. “Delivery is always a sticking point with clients. At Buffalo Soldiers, we are ensuring that services are being seamlessly delivered to our client partners,” said he added.
Kundu will be in charge of a variety of tasks, such as leading project teams, rectifying reliability issues, monitoring progress, tracking KPIs, and managing budgets.
“When we were a team of 12 people, we used to pull all-nighters, delivering client projects. Arnab Kundu was and is always the last one to leave the floor, ensuring the project has been delivered smoothly,” says Sumon K Chakrabarti, Co-Founder & CEO of Buffalo Soldiers. “So there is no better person than Arnab to don the hat of a Delivery Head.”
“Arnab is one of those professionals who will always have your back. Since the day he joined us, he has been unequivocally passionate about our success. One who asks questions all the time, makes you up your game, intuitively understands what needs to be done next, is loved equally by customer partners and team members, and one who’s never afraid to acknowledge mistakes. And more importantly, he doesn’t complain or whine. Instead, he looks for SOLUTIONS,” said Sujay Chakraborty, Co-Founder & COO of Buffalo Soldiers.
“The role of the Delivery Head is a clutter-breaker in the world of advertising agencies because it plays a vital role in ensuring that the agency is able to deliver quality work to its clients consistently. With the increasing demand for faster delivery times, higher quality work, and more personalized solutions, the role of the Delivery Head is becoming more critical than ever. Agencies that prioritize this role and invest in developing the skills of their Delivery Heads are more likely to stay ahead of the competition and succeed in the ever-changing world of advertising,” said Sumant Chawla, Co-Founder & Head Of Design at Buffalo Soldiers.