Buffalo Soldiers promotes co-founder Arnab Kundu to Delivery Head

“The role of the Delivery Head is a clutter-breaker in the world of advertising agencies because it plays a vital role in ensuring that the agency is able to deliver quality work to its clients consistently. With the increasing demand for faster delivery times, higher quality work, and more personalized solutions, the role of the Delivery Head is becoming more critical than ever. Agencies that prioritize this role and invest in developing the skills of their Delivery Heads are more likely to stay ahead of the competition and succeed in the ever-changing world of advertising,” said Sumant Chawla, Co-Founder & Head Of Design at Buffalo Soldiers.