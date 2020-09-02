Bumble India appoints Samarpita Samaddar as India PR director

Samaddar would be leading all communications and PR led strategies in India and would be working closely with the global communications team.
Bumble India today announced the appointment of Samarpita Samaddar as India PR director. Based out of Mumbai, Samaddar would be leading all communications and PR led strategies in India. She would be working closely with the global communications team.
Samaddar is a communications professional with 10 years of experience in building brands across several sectors including the arts, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Prior to joining Bumble India, she worked as PR Lead at Zee Studios.