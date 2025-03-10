Bumble’s Samarpita Samaddar joins Agilitas as Communications Lead

Agilitas, the Indian sportswear company has roped in Samarpita Samaddar as Communications Lead. In her new role, she will lead the brand and corporate communications alongside PR-led campaigns for the company.

Samaddar was previously the communications director, India and Southeast Asia at Bumble Inc. where she led the women-first dating app’s communications strategies and multiple campaigns for almost four years, working as the company’s spokesperson in India.

In her career, she has helped establish film studios such as Zee Studios and Eros International, working on over 40 film campaigns across genres, languages and budgets, like Bajirao Mastani, Newton, Aligarh, Dhadak, Ki&Ka, Kesari to name a few.

In a career spanning 14 years, Samaddar built authentic and aspirational brands across diverse sectors including consumer technology, entertainment, the arts, lifestyle, sports, among others.